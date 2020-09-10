Consumer body plea to UGC

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, has urged the University Grants Commission to direct all deemed-to-be-universities to publish in their websites that they are covered under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
In a resolution adopted at its executive committee meeting, held online recently, the council charged the deemed universities with claiming that they are not covered under the RTI Act. However, the University Grants Commission, in a letter to the secretary of the council recently, has made it clear that deemed universities are covered under the Act. The matter was referred to the Central Information Commission (CIC) as early as 2007 and the CIC replied that deemed universities did come under the RTI Act.
This fact has been suppressed by the deemed universities, the council alleged and requested the UGC Chairman to ensure that all deemed universities publish the information that they are covered under the RTI Act in their websites and prospectus within 15 days.
Through another resolution, the council has also called for the shelving of a Tiruchi Corporation proposal to revamp Gandhi Market under the Smart City Mission in view of the opening of the integrated market at Kallikudi. It has suggested that a car park and a fair centre be established in the area.
The meeting was presided over by council president C.T.Selvakumar. S. Pushpavanam, secretary, presented a report on the council activities.
