Consultation on enhancing child protection system held

April 12, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A district-level consultation on enhancing child protection system was organised in Tiruchi on Wednesday marking the International Day for Street Children.

Fifty-two participants including 27 representatives from the Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Unit, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, District Social Welfare department and other civil society organisations participated.

The consultation discussed strategies to strengthen the child protection system in the district and other issues such as child marriage and teenage pregnancy. Micro level vigilance through Village and Block level Child Protection Committees, convergence, group sensitisation and joint outreach activities were proposed in the consultation.

Among those who participated included Mohan, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, K. Govindaraju, director, Sevai and John Bosk, Railway Children India. The programme was jointly organised by SEVAI with the support of Railway Children India and the Childline India Foundation, a press release said.