 
Consultant to be appointed soon to design Kalaignar grand library in Tiruchi

The centre will offer translation, services for persons with disabilities and children, training and mentorship programmes, besides hosting monthly literary events

Published - November 08, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.Ganesan

A consultant is to be appointed soon for providing architectural services for the construction of the proposed grand library and intellectual centre in Tiruchi.

The library will come up on a 1.85-hectare site near the Tangedco office in Mannarpuram along the Chennai-Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly in June this year that a world class library and intellectual centre would be established in the name of Kalaignar, the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The library will incorporate various facilities to become a repository of knowledge. The centre will offer various services, including translation, services for persons with disabilities and children, training and mentorship programmes, besides hosting monthly literary events.

The district administration had identified various sites in the city for the library. After inspection by the Ministers and senior officials, the site near Mannarpuram was finalised as “it was in the heart of the city with good connectivity.”

Following this, the Public Works Department Buildings Construction and Maintenance Circle had called for bids from consultants and architectural firms for providing comprehensive architectural services for the construction of the library-cum-intellectual centre.

While the structural design of the project would be under the scope of the Public Works Department, the consultant would provide the architectural design, including that of the front elevation, interior design, landscaping arrangements, acoustics, and graphic design.

The building would incorporate universal design principles to ensure inclusivity for people of diverse needs in terms of mobility, visual, and auditory needs. It would feature state-of-the-art audio-visual and technology infrastructure; smart building features for enhanced user experience and integrate digital and interactive elements. The “iconic” structure will be a green building too.

The consultant would identify the most suitable parking arrangement for ensuring optimal functionality and convenience for visitors. The design should facilitate easy entry and egress to avoid traffic bottlenecks on the service road of the highway that leads to the site.

According to tender notification, November 11 is the last date for submission of bids.

Sources in the Department of Public Libraries said the District Central Library would continue to function near Singarathope and the grand library would be a unique standalone facility.

