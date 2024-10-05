Consultant to be appointed soon for establishing mini TIDEL Park in Karur

The process of establishing a mini TIDEL Park in Karur has been set in motion with the TIDEL Park Ltd., , a joint venture of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), inviting request for proposals from eligible firms to provide design engineering and project management consultancy services.

The mini TIDEL Park in Karur will come up on a 4.74 acres of poromboke land identified at Inam Karur in Karur Corporation limits. The site is located about 5.30 km from the Karur Railway Station and 4.30 km from the Karur Bus Stand. The nearest airport will be 46 km in Salem, according to the tender document. The last date for submission of proposals in October 14.

The project involves the construction of a modern multi-storey building for IT companies. The mini TIDEL Park would have built up area of about 55,000 sq. ft. The ready-to-lease facility can be split into different modules based on customer’s requirements. It would include a common conference room and the allotees can make use of the facility by booking in advance.

Industry upbeat

Welcoming the government decision to establish a mini TIDEL Park in Karur, N. Balasubramani, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Karur, said the move had raised a lot of hopes. “Karur town already has 16 IT companies with staff strength ranging from 25 to 600. More companies could be willing to move here. We have half a dozen colleges in and around Karur producing trained graduates. Professionals from the district may prefer to move to their native if the right atmosphere is available,” said Mr. Balasubramani.

He pointed out that the industry in Karur is diversified with well-developed handloom textile, bus body building, and mosquito net manufacturing industries. The local industries would require IT services and the mini TIDEL Park would be useful, he said.

Tamil Nadu’s first mini TIDEL park was opened in Villupuram in February this year. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently declared open two mini TIDEL Parks at Thanjavur and Salem. Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa had announced in the Assembly in June this year that two new mini TIDEL parks would be established in Karur and Tiruvannamalai.

Each of these mini parks would have the capacity to accommodate 500 Information Technology (IT) professionals. The move to open mini TIDEL parks was part of the government’s attempts to promote distributed growth across the State, by extending the IT infrastructure to second- and third-tier cities.

The mini TIDEL Parks would be equipped with air-conditioned facilities, high-speed Internet and uninterrupted power supply. They would have other amenities such as parking area, food court, storm-water drain, common sewage treatment plant, and integrated building management system. They would be equipped with firefighting and emergency exit systems, compliant with local and international occupational safety and security specifications.