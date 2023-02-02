Consultant submits DPR for the new sewage treatment plant at Panjapur

February 02, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The consultant appointed by the Tiruchi City Corporation has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishing a new sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panjapur.

The Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company, which was asked to prepare the DPR in August 2022, deployed its team of experts to study the proposed site and to carry out field inspections. After analysing various aspects, the company has submitted its report to the Tiruchi Corporation.

As per the DPR, the project will cost ₹220 crore. Of the estimate, civil work will cost ₹76 core and installation of equipment, pips, fittings and valves will require ₹38 crore. The plant will have a capacity to process 100 million litres a day (MLD) of sewage.

Sources said that the project would be implemented under the financial pattern of Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). While 40% of the total estimate would be sourced from the Atal Mission for Urban Infrastructure and Transformation (AMRUIT) 2.0, the developer (the construction company) would invest the remaining 60%. After the commissioning of the plant, the Corporation would repay the investment cost to the company in 15 years with 13% interest.

Similarly, the company would be given the rights of operation and maintenance of the plant for 15 years from the date of commissioning and it was estimated that it would cost ₹185 crore for it and the amount would be settled to the contractor in 15 years.

The DPR had been sent to the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration for the administrative sanction.

An official said that the implementation of phase-II and phase-III underground drainage projects had been expedited. The contractors were expected to complete the projects within June this year. By the time the projects were completed, the STP should also be ready so that sewage being collected from households could be processed. Considering the importance of executing the STP project, the State government was expected to process the proposal at the earliest.

The Corporation has already identified about 50 acres of land at the southern-east corner of its 575 acres of land at Panjapur to set up the new STP. The STP, which was in use for more than 25 years and was situated abutting the Tiruchi-Madurai highway at Panjapur, was dismantled and removed a few months ago to pay the way for the construction of the integrated bus terminus (IBT).