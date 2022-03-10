Consultant submits DPR for integrated bus terminus at Panchapur

A clear picture on the salient features of the project wil be known by end of March

Tiruchi Corporation has identified 115 acres out of about 550 acres of land owned by it at Panchapur for establishing the bus terminus. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

A clear picture on the salient features of the project wil be known by end of March

The Bengaluru-based consultant, appointed by the Tiruchi Corporation to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for establishing a new integrated bus terminus project at Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai highway, has submitted the report to the State Government.

The consultant agency, which was appointed in November, was given nine months time to prepare the DPR by studying various aspects of the project. Establishment of a wholesale vegetable market adjacent to the proposed bus terminus and construction of a terminal for omni buses and trucks were among the major components of the integrated bus terminus project.

Planning the overall design of the bus terminus, bus bays and zoning, inter-city and intra city bus circulation, pedestrian movement, connectivity analysis, location analysis, formation of access roads, creation of passenger amenities, facilities for bus crews, providing drinking water to the passengers, control room, establishment of hassle free access roads from the bus terminus with highways, hospital, police check post and fire and rescue service station were among the scope of works assigned to the consultant.

After making a number of field visits to Panchapur, where the Tiruchi Corporation has identified about 115 acres out of about 550 acres of land owned by it for establishing the bus terminus, the consultant has submitted its report to the Directorate of Municipal Administration in Chennai. A copy of it has also been submitted to the Tiruchi Corporation.

Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman told The Hindu that a critical review on various components of the project had been taken up. A technical team of the Directorate of Municipal Administraiton had been involved in it. They would study each and every aspect of the project.

The consultant had been asked to coordinate with the technical team on a daily basis. A few changes were required to be made. A final review of the DPR would be undertaken later in the month. A clear picture on the salient features of the project would be known by the end of March, Mr. Rahuman added.