Consultant soon for preparing DPR for new bus terminal in Srirangam

Tiruchi City Corporation has begun steps to level the proposed site

C. Jaisankar
September 01, 2022 19:13 IST

A view of the Srirangam Club where the new bus terminal is expected to come up. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Tiruchi City Corporation is likely to appoint a consultant soon for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for building a bus terminal in Srirangam.

It is a long-pending demand of the residents of Srirangam and the devotees visiting Sri Ranganathaswamy temple. In the absence of an organised bus stand, the buses operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the private transporters halt on the roadside to drop and pick up passengers.

In order to find a solution to the issue, the Corporation made several announcements over the last 20 years on building a new bus stand. Some announcements were also made on the allotment of funds. But the bus stand proposals could not materialise due to various reasons.

However, the recent announcement made by the Corporation on building a new bus terminal on the site where the demolished Srirangam Club functioned and the adjacent park site, near its zonal office, is said to have received a positive response from various stakeholders. Days after the announcement and the visit of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, the Corporation has begun steps to level the proposed site. The process is likely to be completed in a few days. It has identified a few unproductive trees on the site. It is said that the civic body had sought a clearance from the competent authority to clear them.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan told The Hindu the cost of the project would be known only after the preparation of the DPR. It would have details of the number of bus bays, passenger and bus crew amenities and others. It might not be a full-fledged bus stand. The proposed plan was to build a bus terminal with all facilities. The site had sufficient facilities to operate 10 to 15 buses. The present strength of the fleets being operated to Srirangam and the future growth of passengers and buses would also be taken into consideration while designing the new terminal.

