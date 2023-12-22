Consultant appointed to prepare DPR for Pachamalai tribal livelihood and tourism project

December 22, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The district administration, which has mooted a tribal livelihood and eco-tourism project at Pachamalai, a low mountain range of the eastern ghats, in the district, has appointed a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The project christened Tribal Livelihood Through People’s Eco-Tourism Initiative is aimed at generating livelihood for the tribes of Pachamalai by opening up some potential hotspots for tourists. Showcasing the beauty of the hills and preserving the biodiversity are among the objectives of the project. While the Department of Tourism will implement the project, the Forest and the Rural Development Departments will jointly execute it. It is estimated that it would cost ₹ 4.28 crore and the funds for the project will be sourced under the Tamil Nadu Innovative Initiative (TNII).

Under the project, the Tourism Department will create basic infrastructure and safety measures for tourists at important points of Koraiyar Falls and Mangalam Falls at Pachamalai.

Both the Mangalam Falls and the Koraiyar Falls have the potential to engage tourists. The Mangalam Falls originates in Salem district, flows in Tiruchi district and ends at Ettuerumaipallam in Perambalur district and Koraiyar Falls originates and ends in Tiruchi district.

However, they do not have the basic infrastructure and amenities to ensure safe baths for tourists and the project is expected to address the issues.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar told The Hindu that the initial project report had received a green signal from the State government. Following this, a consultant had been appointed to draw the Detailed Project Report.

He had spot visits along the project routes to study the landscape and to finalise the plan of action. A change room, a sanitary complex and a view tower would be set up at Mangalam Falls. Infrastructure such as safety rails, a stone path, a dress changing room, toilets and a cloakroom would be set up at the Koraiyar Falls.

The DPR would soon be submitted to the Government. It would create avenues for tribes of Pachamalai to generate income through tourism initiatives. Once the project was implemented, it was expected that the tourist flow to Pachamalai from Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem and Namakkal districts would go up sharply.

T. Jagadeeswari, Tourism Officer, Tiruchi, said that there were three popular trekking routes at Top Sengattupatti on Pachamalai hills. While the first route covered two km, the second and third routes covered five and seven km respectively. The growth of bushes and plants had been posing an inconvenience to the free movement of trekkers. All three trekking routes would be strengthened by clearing bushes and plants.