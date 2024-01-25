Consultant appointed to prepare DPR for Karur-Coimbatore greenfield highway

January 25, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed a consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the greenfield highway between Karur and Coimbatore.

By taking into account mounting traffic bottlenecks due to exponential growth in vehicle movements, the NHAI mooted a proposal to form a new road between Karur and Coimbatore a few years ago. The NHAI officials subsequently carried out several surveys to measure the volume of traffic as well as identify the alignment of the new road. However, the proposal did not make the much-needed progress, though the subject continued to be on the agenda at NHAI meetings.

It is said that the preparatory work on getting sanction for the project had been expedited and the NHAI had appointed a consultant to prepare the DPR. The Bengaluru-based consultant was said to have almost completed the DPR work after making several visits to various areas between Karur and Coimbatore.

A senior official of NHAI told The Hindu that the DPR preparation work had reached an advanced stage. The consultant was likely to submit it within a month. It would be subsequently sent to the NHAI headquarters.

The official added that it would be a six-lane highway with service roads wherever they were required. The alignment of the proposed highway had been designed. It would run about five km parallel to the existing highway between Karur and Coimbatore. The alignment was subject to slight modification. However, there would not be major changes.

The official said the identification of land required for the project had been taken up. As per the draft alignment, it might require to acquire 900 hectares of land. The process of land acquisition would start once the project received the approval of NHAI. Final clearance and estimate for the project was expected after May 2024.

