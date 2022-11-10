Consultant appointed to prepare DPR for forming a road along the bund of Koraiyar and Kudamuriti

A view of Koraiyar from the Dindigul Main Road in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The Tiruchi Corporation has appointed a Bengaluru based firm as consultant to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for forming a new road from Panjapur to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road on the eastern bund of Koraiyar and Kudamuritti.

As per the plan, the Corporation has proposed to develop the Koraiyar and Kudamuritti river bund as a motorable road so as to facilitate commuters to reach Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road from Panjapur, where the integrated bus terminal is coming up.

The total length of the road between Panjapur and Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road will be about 15 km. The carriage way will have a width of about nine meters.

Though the exact alignment and the components of the project will be known after the preparation of the DPR, it was said that the new road will start from Dobi Colony on the banks of Koraiyar on Madurai Bypass Road. It will run for about a km up to Krishnapuram and 2.5 km from Krishnapuram to Dindigul road on the bund of Koraiyar. The total length of the road from Dindigul road to Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road will be about 10 km. It will run via Cholamparai in Woraiyur and Konakarai and join with Tiruchi-Karur Bypass Road.

There would be two road overbridges (ROB) and three road intersections including on Tiruchi-Dindigul Road near Dheeran Nagar and on Tiruchi-Vayalur Road near Srinivasa Nagar. Construction of retaining wall along Konakarai is among the major works of the project.

According to sources, the project, which is aimed at diverting about 25% of the city’s traffic, is expected to cost ₹320 crore. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, who is keen on implementing the scheme, is said to have taken up the matter to the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructural Development Corporation Ltd (TUFIDCO), seeking financial assistance.

To prepare the DPR, the civic body has chosen a Bengaluru based private firm. A sum of ₹3 crore, according to sources, had been allotted for it. It has been asked to submit the DPR within a month.