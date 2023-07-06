July 06, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

More Indians should come forward to pursue higher education or take up jobs in Japan, said the Consul-General of Japan in Chennai, Taga Masayuki, here on Thursday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Japanese language lab at Indra Ganesan Institutions, Mr. Masayuki emphasised the importance of the Japanese language and the learning methods employed in the programme. “I would like to see more Indians take up jobs or higher education in Japan and vice versa. It is important to work together to promote cultural exchange between the countries as it can open up new opportunities,” he said.

The Japanese language lab will promote understanding and appreciation of the language and culture, particularly among students, and contribute to further strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries, Mr. Masayuki added.

G. Rajasekaran, Chairman of the institution, highlighted the importance of learning new languages and said that proficiency in Japanese language helps in better career prospects. “Learning the language can open up job opportunities for students of nursing, pharmacy, medical science and allied health science in Japan,” he said.

The centre offers a three months basic certification course and a one-year diploma course in the Japanese language for the students of the institution.

Mr. Masayuki also inaugurated a seminar on Operational Excellence through Japanese Total Quality Management.

K. Karthikeyan, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry, Tiruchi Zone and T. Ranganathan, Deputy Manager, ZF Rane Automotive India Pvt. Ltd took part.

