Construction workers seek COVID-19 test, vaccination

The Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers Association has appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to accord special attention and issue directions to conduct COVID-19 testing for workers in the sector and vaccinate them.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, association State secretary K. Ravi said there were reports of several labourers contracting the viral infection and also deaths of association members due to COVID-19.

The permission granted by the State government for construction activities even during lockdown ensured that the workers would not lose their income. Although the activities were not in full swing in the State, nearly 20% of the workers were involved in daily labour notwithstanding the suspension of public transport.

Since construction workers were dependent solely on physical labour for their livelihood there was a need to carry out COVID-19 test for all of them and make special arrangements to vaccinate them.

Mr. Ravi said the Chief Minister must accord special attention and pass directions to protect construction workers.

He also appealed to Mr. Stalin to come out with a scheme to provide ₹5 lakh as compensation from the welfare fund of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board to families of workers who died due to COVID-19.