Construction workers hold demo

Members of the Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers Union and representatives of CITU, Labour Progressive Front, INTUC, AICCTU and HMS staged a demonstration here on Wednesday in support of their charter of demands.
The demonstrators urged the government to provide ₹7,500 each for April, May and June totalling ₹22,500 to every family of construction workers and unorganised labourers who lost their income due to lockdown.
They urged the government not to impose tough conditions for registration and for renewal in the welfare board meant for construction workers.
They also demanded immediate withdrawal of prohibitory orders imposed across the country.
The stir was held in front of Head Post Office and led by LPF district secretary Wilson.
