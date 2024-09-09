Construction workers association demands new labour policy with ESI coverage and pension

The Tamil Nadu AITUC Construction Workers Association, owing allegiance to the Communist Party of India, has urged the State government to frame a new labour policy to protect interests of the workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new labour policy should be brought out after taking advice from representatives of the central trade unions. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the State Executive and district secretaries meeting of the association held in Tiruchi on Monday. The meeting was presided over by association State president K. Ravi.

The new labour policy was required to implement minimum wages for the workers, ensure job guarantee and livelihood besides for regularising services at the appropriate time, it said. Another resolution urged the State government to ensure that the construction workers registered with the Construction Workers Welfare Board got medical benefits under the Employee State Insurance (ESI) scheme at least this year.

The procedure for applying for financial assistance for construction of houses for those registered construction workers without a house should be simplified. Representatives of trade unions should be part of the committee which examines the applications. Another resolution urged the State government to immediately provide ₹2,000 as pension to workers aged 60 or above and registered with the welfare board. The government should come out with necessary schemes to provide ₹6,000 as minimum pension for the workers.

The entry of workers from other States had affected the local labourers, especially women construction workers who had lost their jobs affecting their families which were in the grip of acute poverty. Hence, the State government should enact a law to guarantee that 80% of jobs in the construction work in Tamil Nadu were allocated to the workers of the State. Another resolution said the meeting of the Construction Workers Welfare Board should be convened once in two months and the decision taken in those meetings should be approved by the State government immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.