Construction worker murdered at Woraiyur in Tiruchi 

December 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old man was murdered by a person at Ramalinga Nagar in Woraiyur in Tiruchi in the late hours of Sunday.

Police sources identified the deceased as S. Gunasekaran, a construction worker of Woraiyur. The police shifted his body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for postmortem.

According to police, Gunasekaran separated from his wife and was living alone for more than 20 years. He was found dead at Ramalinga Nagar on Monday morning. The police said CCTV footage showed a man, suspected to be from the Gandhi Market area who was riding a tricycle, assaulting Gunasekaran with a cement brick on his head, killing him on the spot. Based on a complaint from the victim’s brother, the Woraiyur police registered a case under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have formed two special teams to arrest the suspect.

