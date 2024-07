A construction worker was killed after slipping from the third floor of Government Arts and Science College at Kumulur on July 17.

Rajendran, 38, was attending to repair works on the third floor of the college building when he slipped and fell down. A grievously injured Rajendran was rushed to a private hospital where he died, said police sources.

A case was registered at Kannakiliyanallur police station and is under investigation.