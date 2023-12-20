Construction work of Tiruchi trade centre to begin soon

December 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Trade Centre Limited has initiated preliminary steps to begin construction the Tiruchi Trade Centre (TTC) at Panjapur on the outskirts of the city.

According to sources, the consortium, which was formed by integrating the Tiruchi-based Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, had sought a site from Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) for constructing TTC similar to the Chennai Trade Centre for organising industrial conventions, conferences and exhibition,

Considering the merit of the demand, SIDCO allotted about 9.42 acres of land for the proposal at Panjapur four years ago. A company, christened Tiruchi Trade Centre Private Limited, was subsequently formed on February 21, 2020, with a contribution of ₹3 lakh each from 200 members. A sum of ₹11 crore was allotted, with a contribution of ₹5 crore as a grant by SIDCO. A convention centre with a seating capacity of 4,000 was among the important components of the trade centre.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin subsequently laid the foundation for the project in December 2021. However, construction did not start. Lack of access to the site was cited as a reason for the delay in starting construction work. The TTC subsequently took up the issue with the district administration to provide an approach road to the site from the proposed Tiruchi-Karur highway from Panjapur, The issue was also taken to the notice of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru. It is said that Collector M. Pradeep Kumar promised to take necessary steps to resolve the issue.

Following this, the Tiruchi Trade Centre officials have preliminary steps to begin the construction.

N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman of the company, told The Hindu that boomi puja would be held in January. next year. In the first phase, a building would be constructed. The convention hall and other infrastructure would be constructed thereafter. It was expected that the issue of earmarking a piece of land would be solved soon. The trade centre could be completed within a year from the start of construction work.