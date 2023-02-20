Construction waste recycling plant to come up in Tiruchi

February 20, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Considering the surge in the development of new properties, Tiruchi Corporation is planning to revive its long-pending proposal to establish a construction and demolition waste recycling plant in the city.

Around three acre of land has been identified in Panjapur near the integrated bus terminus, on the outskirts of the city, to establish the proposed facility. The recycling plant, which would have the capacity to process 50 tonnes of waste per day, will scientifically collect, process and reuse building debris in the city.

According to a study, the city generates about 25 tonnes of construction waste and debris daily. Apart from finding a solution for the indiscriminate dumping of construction waste in water bodies and vacant spaces, the plant will generate revenue for the civic body through a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) system.

A private agency with experience in recycling construction and demolition waste will be roped in to collect debris from builders and residents, transport and recycle it in the plant to produce flooring tiles and pavement blocks that would be either used by the Corporation for its projects or be sold in the market.

“A request for proposal was floated inviting organisations involved in construction waste recycling. A revenue-sharing model will be employed. The project will be materialised within a year,” said a senior official.

The proposal to set up the city’s first construction waste recycling plant was mooted in 2020 but failed to materialise due to lack of interest among recycling plant operators, he added.

Although the civic body has earmarked four spots across the city to dump the construction waste, it is often dumped on river banks and vacant plots, and the disposal of such waste remains an uphill task.

According to the officials, the recycling plant will not only aid in protecting the waterbodies and vacant plots from waste pile-up but also help Tiruchi to improve its Swachh Survekshan cleanliness rankings.