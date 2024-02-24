Construction of Yatri Nivas in Kumbakonam to begin soon

February 24, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is all set to begin the construction of the much-awaited Yatri Nivas in the temple town of Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district to cater to the needs of pilgrims.

Kumbakonam is one of the important temple towns in Tamil Nadu and a busy trading centre. Some of the famous temples located in and around the city include Adi Kumbeswarar Swami Temple, Nageswara Swami Temple, Darasuram Airavateswarar Temple, Swamimalai Swaminatha Temple, Oppiliappan Koil and Shiva temples at Thiruvidaimaruthur, Thirubhuvanam, and Thirunageswaram.

Thousands of pilgrims from various parts of the country throng the city, which is located on the banks of the Cauvery, every year to offer worship at the temples and visit mutts and religious institutions nearby. According to locals, the lodges and other accommodation facilities in Kumbakonam witness heavy rush on the weekends and festival days.

A couple of years ago, Kumbakonam MLA K. Anbazhagan had raised the demand in the Legislative Assembly requesting the State government to construct Yatri Nivas in the city considering the heavy footfall of pilgrims and full occupancy rate of the existing lodging facilities during the festival season.

Accordingly, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department identified a parcel of land on the Kumbakonam-Sakkottai Road that belongs to Nageswara Swami Temple. The department had called for tenders to build a two-storey building with various facilities for pilgrims.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the Yatri Nivas construction last week through video conference. According to sources, the proposed pilgrim’s accommodation facility will come up at a cost of ₹8.93 crore and have separate dormitories for pilgrims and drivers, cottages, and special cottages besides separate areas for offices and restaurants.

The proposed Yatri Nivas at Kumbakonam is likely to augur well to cater to the needs of pilgrims and tourists and provide them with better hospitality at affordable cost.