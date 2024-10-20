ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of VIP circuit house, Tahsildar office under way in Mayiladuthurai

Published - October 20, 2024 06:27 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A new circuit house for VIPs is being constructed in Mayiladuthurai at a cost of ₹6.48 crore to address the district’s lack of adequate guest houses for visiting dignitaries.

The project is located within the Mayiladuthurai District Collectorate complex, covering 10,415 square feet, and includes eight bedrooms, waiting rooms, kitchens, storage areas, guard rooms, and an electrical maintenance room. The Public Works Department (PWD) is overseeing the construction, and officials have been instructed to complete the project within the contract period.

Additionally, a new Tahsildar office is being constructed in Mayiladuthurai town at a cost of ₹4.57 crore. The three-story building, covering 1,180.79 square meters, features 26 rooms, including offices for the Tahsildar, Deputy Tahsildar, Regional Deputy Tahsildar, and Public Distribution Scheme Tahsildar. It also includes a record room, conference hall, and restrooms. Sources indicate that major construction work has been completed, and the building is expected to be inaugurated soon.

Collector A.P. Mahabharathi inspected both construction sites on Saturday, reviewing the progress and urging the contractors to ensure timely completion of the projects.

