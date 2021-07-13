Construction of vehicular underpass at Kondayampettai gathers pace

TIRUCHI

13 July 2021 18:56 IST

Work expected to be completed within 30-45 days

Work on construction of a vehicular underpass at Kondayampettai-Sanjeevi Nagar intersection on the city stretch of Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway has gathered pace with mobilisation of more workers following relaxation of lockdown norms.

The underpass, according to sources in National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will be completed within the next 30-45 days.

Construction of the underpass that would meet a felt need of motorists and residents began in October last, but was impeded by unseasonal rain in January and series of lockdowns imposed in view of the pandemic.

NHAI had previously planned to complete the work by April-May. However, the lockdowns and the resultant labour shortage caused a slowdown.

“Workers have returned in strength and the work has been progressing on a fast clip over the last 10 days. The project will be completed within a month or 45 days at the most,” an NHAI official told The Hindu.

Work was also progressing on laying an approach road to the underpass.

The underpass was sanctioned in 2015 after public outcry over a spate of accidents at the spot and an inspection by former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan. The underpass, along with seven minor bridges along the city stretch of the bypass road, was sanctioned at a total cost of about ₹30.8 crore.

Accidents have been frequent at Kondayampettai intersection ever since the bypass road was made a four-lane highway by NHAI. Hundreds of vehicles, including lorries and buses, cross the highway at the intersection from either side, creating chaos.

Police have been forced to place multiple barricades to regulate vehicles. The problem is expected to be overcome once the underpass is built.