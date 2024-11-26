‘Construction of Tiruchi Trade Centre will begin soon’

Construction of buildings for the Tiruchi Trade Centre will begin soon, according to M. Muruganandam, new Chairman of the Tiruchi Trade Centre Private Limited.

It was with the aim of organising industrial conventions, conferences and exhibition, similar to the Chennai Trade Centre, that the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) allotted about 9.42 acres of land at Panjappur about five years ago based on the demand of a consortium comprising Tiruchi-based small, micro and medium scale industrialists.

They started a company, christened Tiruchi Trade Centre Private Limited, on February 21, 2020, with a contribution of ₹3 lakh each from 200 members. A sum of ₹11 crore was allotted, with a contribution of ₹5 crore as a grant by SIDCO. A convention centre with a seating capacity of 4,000 was among the important components of the trade centre.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin subsequently laid the foundation for the project in December 2021. But construction did not start due to the absence of a proper approach road. The new office-bearers of the Tiruchi Trade Centre have promised that the construction work on building convention centre and others will start soon.

Mr. Murugunanandam told reporters here on Tuesday that there were some challenges related to road connectivity. The issued had been taken to the notice of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar had promised to take necessary steps to resolve the issue.

The Tiruchi Trade Centre would be constructed on 50,000 sq.ft. The estimate might go up 10% to 15 % due to cost escalation. The centre would manage the cost escalation factor with its own funds. “We have planned in such a way that the trade centre will be a landmark of Tiruchi. It will enable us to conduct State and national level conventions and exhibitions,” Mr. Muruganandam said and added that it would be completed within 18 months to 24 months.

He said J.R. Abu would be the Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company. Other Directors would be P. Rajappa (Project), R. Ilango (Fiance), D. Ravi (Marketing), S. Gopalakrishnan and B. Jagatheeswaran (Project Committee), Selvan and Pugazhendhi (Finance Committee) and P. Dhevaraj and R. Manikandan (Marketing Committee).