Construction of terminus for private buses expected to begin in November

Much to the relief of city residents, work on establishing a terminus for private buses at Panjapur on the Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway is likely to commence within two months.

The project will be executed under the Capital Grant Fund and Corporation Fund 2024-25 at a cost of ₹17.60 crore. An environmental and social impact assessment was conducted for the proposed private bus stand and approved by the State government.

Following this, the civic body floated a tender last month and the bids are under scrutiny. “The tender would be awarded soon and the project is expected to commence in November. It would be completed within 18 months from the commencement of work,” said a senior Corporation official.

The bus stand would come up on four acres of land, with a built-up area of 1,42,945 sq. ft. and two bus platforms of 30,849 sq ft to handle 82 buses. Separate bus bays would be constructed for operating and waiting buses.

Additional infrastructure, such as a public service centre, commercial complex, food outlets, parking and other facilities, are planned. The facility will have sanitation complexes, drinking water facilities, surveillance cameras, and rainwater and storm-water drain systems.

With the closure of the omnibus stand functioning close to the Central Bus Stand following the expiry of the lease period in 2022, the buses are parked on major roads surrounding the locality, hindering vehicular movement.

As there is no designated terminus, private operators pick up passengers at multiple boarding points in the city and outskirts. The proposed private bus stand would come as a relief for both passengers and the police.

Officials said the private buses originating from the district and buses from the southern districts heading to Chennai via Tiruchi will benefit from the terminus.

