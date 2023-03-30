Construction of sewage treatment plant at Keezha Kalkandarkottai reaches final stages

March 30, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Keezha Kalkandarkottai in Tiruchi is nearing completion.

The STP is being established as part of the phase-II underground drainage work (UGD) under execution in the city. The Tiruchi Corporation began the plant’s construction work in 2020 along with the UGD works in most parts of the Ariyamangalam zone including Varaganeri, Kattur, Thanjavur Road, Palpannai and Devadhanam. A sum of ₹53 crore was allotted for the project.

To cover the underground drainage connections, mainly in the Ariyamangalam zone, the Corporation chose land at Keezha Kalkandarkottai to set up the STP. And subsequently began the construction work. But it soon ran into trouble as a section of residents and farmers of Keezha Kalkandarkottai opposed the project on the ground that it would spoil the environment. The farmers apprehended that it would be detrimental to their interest as the treated effluents could affect the nearby agricultural fields

It forced the officials to hold several rounds of talks with the agitators. The officials claimed that no agricultural field would be affected by treated wastewater discharge. The officials, thereafter, expedited the work by taking into the confidence of the agitators. Though the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the project, it is said that the construction had almost been completed.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that except for fine-tuning work, the STP was ready to function. It would have a capacity to handle 37 million litres of sewage a day. It would be processed under the sequential bioreactor (SPR) technology. There was a need to lay an underground main for about 400 metres to link the UGD system with the STP. The linking work had been taken up. There were a few gaps in UGD works here and there. Once they were completed, the STP could become functional.