Construction of ROB begins at level- crossing between Kattur and Lalgudi railway stations

December 22, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

N.Balamurugan, Chief Engineer, Highways (Projects), M.S.Selvi, Superintending Engineer, Thanjavur Circle, and officials inspecting the construction of road overbridge near Tiruchi on Thursday.

The Projects Wing of the State Highways Department, in association with the railways, has begun construction of a road overbridge (ROB) across the railway level-crossing (LC 226) between Lalgudi and Kattur railway stations on the Tiruchi-Chennai chord line, meeting a long-felt need of the locals.

The level-crossing is situated on the Siruthaiyur-Sengaraiyur Road, connecting Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts and the frequent closures of the railway gate have been resulting in frequent traffic snarls.

“The railway gate is closed about 20 times during the day and more than 25 times during the night,” a Highways Department official said.

Based on persistent demands from locals, construction of a ROB was sanctioned at an initial estimate of about ₹ 20.83 crore in October 2013. Private land to the extent of 0.7623 square metres has been acquired for the project. The railways will build the main portion of the bridge on its area while the Highways Department will construct the approach roads.

In April this year, the technical sanction was accorded for the project at an estimate of ₹ 30.93 crore. Construction of the ROB began recently and is expected to be completed within 18 months, Highways Department officials said.

On Thursday, N. Balamurugan, Chief Engineer, Highways (Projects), M.S.Selvi, Superintending Engineer, Thanjavur Circle, and S.Muruganandam, Divisional Engineer, Highways (P), Tiruchi, inspected the construction work. The Chief Engineer instructed the officials to expedite and complete the work within the stipulated time.

