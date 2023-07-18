Construction of road over bridge near Town railway station awaits completion of land acquisition

July 18, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of the road over bridge (ROB) across the railway level crossing on Cauvery Road near the Town Railway Station could begin in the next few months after completion of the land acquisition process.

The ROB across the railway level crossing situated between Srirangam and Town Railway Stations on Tiruchi-Chennai Chord Line was sanctioned last year. The ROB is to be built by the Highways Department and the Railways on a 50:50 cost sharing basis. The State government, in its order issued in August 2022, had granted administrative sanction for the construction of the bridge at an estimated of ₹23.45 crore.

The level crossing is situated on Cauvery Road branching off from Odathurai Road on the south bank of the Cauvery and connects East Boulevard Road leading towards Gandhi Market/Thanjavur Road in the city. The frequent closure of the railway gate on the busy section has been causing much inconvenience and motorists.

The GO pointed out that Odathurai Road leads towards Chathiram Bus Stand and Cauvery Bridge on the one side and the Tiruchi-Chennai Bypass on the other. It was noted that the traffic on the railway line and on the road was heavy and it was essential to construct an ROB. Construction of the ROB entailed the acquisition of about 5,612 square metres of private land, according to the GO.

According to sources in the Highways Department, nearly 90% of land acquisition process has been completed so far. The awards (for compensation) have been passed for a majority of land holdings. However, one of the property owners has moved the court. The court verdict on the case is expected soon, the sources added.

Civic activists pressed for expediting the project as it would significantly help improve traffic flow in the old city limits. “The construction of the ROB could substantially ease traffic congestion in Chathiram Bus Stand and Gandhi Market areas. The authorities should take up the work expeditiously,” said P. Ayyarappan, president of the Road Users Welfare Association.

N. Ramakrishnan, founder, MGR Nalpani Mandram, emphasised the importance of proper planning while executing the project as the locality attracts heavy traffic. “The ROB and the service roads should be wide enough to cater to the volume of traffic,” he said.

He pointed out that the project could play a big role in the development and improvement in patronage of the Town Railway Station in the city.