ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of omni bus stand begins at Panjapur in Tiruchi

Published - November 22, 2024 06:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurates the construction on a four-acre site adjacent to the Integrated Bus Terminus at Panjapur; the new facility will have 82 bus bays

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurating the construction work of the omni bus stand at the Integrated Bus Terminal in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Omni buses operating will soon get a designated bus stand adjacent to the Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) coming up at Panjapur in Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurated the construction of the omni bus stand on Friday. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, and Mayor M. Anbazhagan were present.

The omni bus stand would be established on an area of about four acres adjacent to the Integrated Bus Terminus, which along with a truck terminal and multi-purpose service centre, is being established at a cost of ₹492.55 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The omni bus stand would be established at an investment of ₹17.60 crore, of which ₹8.80 crore would come from the Capital Grant Fund of the State government. The remaining cost would be borne by the Tiruchi Corporation. The bus stand would have two platforms with 82 bus bays, an official release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The construction of the bus stand is expected to end the unregulated operation of buses on the road sides around the Central Bus Stand.

In 2018, an individual had leased a piece of railway land near the Central Bus Stand and an omni bus stand was functioning from there with operators paying rent to the lessee. However, the railways took possession of the two-acre land after the expiry of the lease. After this, the private bus operators reverted to operating from the roadsides around the central bus stand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US