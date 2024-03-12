ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of new sewage treatment plant for Tiruchi begins

March 12, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Work on construction of a modern sewage treatment plant (STP) at Panjapur, on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, began in the city on Tuesday.

The new STP, which will replace the existing one, will a capacity to treat about 100 million litres a day (MLD) of sewage pumped in from 50 of the 65 wards in the city.

The STP is being established under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 at an estimated cost of ₹216.20 crore.

The STP will retreat the sewage water using sequencing batch reactors (SBR) technology, ensuring that there is no seepage. The retreated wastewater will conform to the standards of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and can be reused, Corporation officials said.

The existing STP set up under the National River Conservation Programme a few decades ago treats the city’s sewage using waste stabilisation pond. The STP is spread over 247.50 acres of land and can treat only 58.64 MLD of sewage. The new facility will require much less space and has been sanctioned taking into account the future requirements of the city. The project, scheduled to be completed by 2026, will be executed by a Hyderabad-based agency.

Municipal Administration Minister K .N. Nehru, along with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, and Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, participated in the bhoomi puja of the project.

The Minister also inaugurated the construction of new drinking water ovehead tanks (OHTs) at Shanmuga Nagar, M.M. Nagar and Kallankadu, and commissioned other completed projects in the city.

