Construction of new ‘goshala’ of Srirangam temple under way

A new “goshala” of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple to house and maintain cows donated by the devotees is coming up on a spacious area in Srirangam.

Construction of the goshala, which is to have three sheds, is under way on a portion of land belonging to the Srirangam temple. At present, the goshala functions inside the sprawling temple complex.

The new facility being established at a cost of ₹2.5 crore using temple funds will be in a position to accommodate 150 cows, say temple authorities. Adjoining the upcoming goshala are separate rooms which are being constructed simultaneously to examine the health condition of animals by the veterinarian and for storing fodder. The new goshala will be equipped with facilities, including pipelines, required for the day-to-day maintenance of the cows.

The roofing is made of a material which would maintain a cool environment inside the shed required for the cows, said a temple official. A provision would be made for establishing stainless steel water tanks for every cow within the shed for their drinking water requirement. Ramps have been provided at the sheds for easier movement of the cows into the facility.

Rubber sheets would be laid on the concrete floor inside the sheds to provide a cushioning effect to the cows legs besides making it easier to clean the floor, the official said and added that fans would be provided inside the sheds.

Water supply

The new goshala with trees surrounding it to make it airy would be equipped with a couple of borewells to meet out the drinking water requirements of the cows and for cleaning the floors. While one bore has been sunk, the second bore will be sunk soon. Provision has been made in the project for the construction of an overhead water tank with a capacity of 20,000 litres within the goshala premises.

The temple authorities are constructing a compound wall on the southern side of the new goshala which will have tanks to store cow dung. A drainage is to be constructed within the premises. The official said the entire goshala works are expected to be completed in three months.

Another official said at present there are 100 cows and calves besides a couple of horses being maintained at the Srirangam temple goshala. The animals have all been donated by devotees.

Lakshmi, a “Kaarampasu”, would be kept within the temple premises since it is being taken for the “Vishwaroopa darshan” in the early hours. Milk from the goshala is being used for all sannidhis and the remaining portion for temple use. The cows and calves are being examined by a veterinarian twice a month, the official added.

