Construction of new building for Integrated Centre for Seed Certification begins

March 28, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An Integrated Centre for Seed Certification of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare would come up in Tiruchi soon. The new building is being constructed at the Agriculture Extension Centre complex at Puthur in the city.

The building has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹2.80 crore sanctioned under the National Agriculture Development Programme 2022-23. The bhoomi pooja for the construction of the new building was held in the presence of Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and other officials.

The centre would house a seed testing lab, germinate room, cold storage and offices spread over a area of 7,000 sq feet in the ground floor of the new building. The first floor with a area of 6,000 square feet would have the offices of the deputy director of seed certification and assistant director of seed and organic certification and a conference hall.

Joint Director of Agriculture M. Murugesan and other officials were present.

