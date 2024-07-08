Construction of new bridge across the Cauvery in Tiruchi set to begin soon

The State Highways Department is all set to begin construction of a new bridge across the Cauvery, connecting Srirangam and Tiruchi city.

The bridge was sanctioned at an estimate of ₹106 crore in the State Budget for 2024-25. According to sources in the department, the construction work is likely to begin shortly and preliminary work has started.

The new bridge will come up adjacent to the existing bridge, which was renovated recently. As per the plan, the existing renovated bridge would be retained to cater to traffic coming from Mambazha Salai while the new one would be for vehicles going in the opposite direction.

The department had decided to construct a new bridge across the river after the existing one developed huge gaps in the expansion joints. Built in 1976, the existing bridge across the river is a vital link connecting Tiruchi with Srirangam and caters to a huge volume of traffic. In 2018 and 2022-23, the Highways Department had to take up major repairs on the structure. The construction of an additional bridge would ease the pressure on the bridge.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to take about two years from the date of commencement of work as the water flow in the river during the irrigation season needs to be factored in.

The project would involve some land acquisition/alienation, especially on the southern side. The work would commence from the northern side allowing time for the completion of the land acquisition process, the sources added.