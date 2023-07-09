Construction of new bridge across River Cauvery to begin soon, says Minister E.V. Velu

July 09, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - TIRUCHI

The proposal to construct a new bridge across River Cauvery connecting Tiruchi City with Srirangam has reached final stages and the State Highways Department will call for tenders within a month, said Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu here on Saturday.

Speaking to mediaperson on the sidelines of the road safety review meeting at Tiruchi Collectorate, Mr. Velu said the State had already approved the Detailed Project Report to construct a new bridge, considering the heavy traffic flow. It would come up adjacent to the existing bridge in the city.

The State Highways Department would call for tenders to construct the bridge at ₹ 120 crore, said Mr. Velu adding that the department had built nine bridges last year, and works for 16 bridges are ongoing in the district.

Earlier, speaking at the road safety review meeting, he said while laying roads, the engineers concerned should take stock of the quality of materials used and ensure that the guidelines issued by the Indian Road Congress were followed.

The Highways department would depute a dedicated audit team with trained officials on road safety to all districts for inspecting the roads and initiate strict action against those responsible if there are any discrepancies, he warned.

Mr. Velu also expressed concern about the higher rate of fatal road accidents in Tiruchi. Out of the 981 accidents reported in the district last year, 31% were fatal, twice more than Chennai, which recorded 13% fatal accidents.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said the government had already given clearance for the 40 ft cement concrete road to connect the Tiruchi - Madurai National Highway with Tiruchi - Karur National Highway along the banks of River Koraiyar and works are expected to begin soon.

Members of not-for profit organisations, college professors, elected representatives, and school students participated in the meeting. They expressed their grievances which included school and college students travelling on the footboard in buses, creating awareness regarding road safety to the parents, upgrading the school curriculum with best practices in road safety, and installation of speed control measures on the roads and suggested measures to improve road safety.

Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department, Pradeep Yadav, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar, Mayor M. Anbazhagan, Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan and MLAs were among others present in the meeting.

