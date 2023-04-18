Construction of new bridge across River Cauvery between Nerur and Unniyur gets under way

April 18, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of a new bridge across the River Cauvery, between Nerur in Karur district and Unniyur in Tiruchi district, has begun and is scheduled to be completed in three years, by February 2026.

The bridge was sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹101.30 crore. The State Highways Department (Projects Wing), the executing agency has planned to complete the foundation of the structure on the river bed before June 12, the usual, date of release of water for irrigation from the Mettur Reservoir. The three-year construction period has been fixed making allowances for the annual irrigation seasons when works have to be suspended.

Sources in the Highways Department said that the high level bridge would be 1,100 metres long with 26 spans. The overall width of the bridge would be 12.90 metres with the carriage ways occupying 10.50 metres. There will be footpaths on both sides. A minor bridge would also be constructed across a canal as part of the approach road on Unniyur side.

The construction of the bridge would come as a huge relief for residents on either side of the river. Unniyur is situated near Kattuputhur in Tiruchi district and villagers have to now travel about 30 km to reach Nerur on the other side. Nerur is situated about 11 km from Karur and Unniyur is about four km from Kattuputhur. The construction of the bridge would reduce the travel time drastically for the villagers.

The bridge would provide vital connectivity in the locality once completed, Highways Department sources observed, pointing out that the Sri Sadasiva Brahmendral Adhishtanam was located at Nerur, attracting a large number of devotees. The travel time between Tiruchi and Karur and from Karur to Chennai would also come down significantly, the sources said.

On Monday, R.Krishnaswamy, Superintending Engineer, Highways Department, Tiruchi, inspected the progress of the works and instructed officers to expedite the works and ensure quality in construction.