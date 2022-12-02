Construction of multi-level parking lot in Tiruchi moves at slow pace

December 02, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Work on a multi-level parking lot on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi is progressing at a snail’s pace. The project, undertaken to decongest the crowded commercial area, has been going on for over three years now and is still far from complete.

The Corporation began work on the multi-level parking lot in September 2019 under Smart Cities Mission. Sanctioned at a cost of ₹20 crore, the parking lot is being built next to the District Central Library. The project was scheduled for commissioning in September 2021, but only 70% of the civil work has been completed so far. “Going with the present pace of work, the facility would take over five months to complete,” said a senior Corporation official.

The parking lot, being constructed in an area of 4,000 square metres, will be a four-storey building. It is aimed at establishing facilities to accommodate 150 four-wheelers and 536 two-wheelers. The building will also have commercial space, including provisions for a restaurant.

The multi-level parking will come as a huge relief to vehicle users who struggle to find a spot while visiting commercial establishments along WB Road and in Singarathope area. Most of the buildings, including textile showrooms, do not have designated parking areas, forcing the customers to park their vehicles along narrow and congested roads.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic was cited as the reason for the lapse, the work on the parking lot runs into further delay even after the complete restoration of normality.

The contractor is said to have demanded an increase in the cost of the project citing fund crunch and cost escalation on construction materials. “We ordered the contractor to speed up construction, and the facility should be completed by April,” the official added.

According to civic activist N. Jamaludeen, the increasing crowd in the areas and the upcoming festive season would make the situation worse. “Haphazard parking on narrow roads makes it more difficult to navigate. The civic body must ensure that the parking lot is constructed soon and that the vehicles are cleared to avoid traffic snarls,” he added.