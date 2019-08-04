Construction of Kalamavur bridge set to resume soon

Construction of the unfinished road overbridge across the railway level-crossing at Kalamavur near Keeranur in Pudukottai district on Tiruchi-Karaikudi Highway is set to resume soon.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which executed work on development of 107-km Tiruchi-Karaikudi Highway, has recently awarded a tender for completion of the bridge and an unfinished bypass section between Asoor on Tiruchi-Thanjavur Highway and Panchapur on Tiruchi-Madurai Highway.

The Kalamavur road overbridge remains incomplete for over a decade now as the original concessionaire of the project left the work midway. NHAI has since terminated the contract and now awarded a separate tender to complete this and other pending works on the bypass road on the outskirts of Tiruchi.

“The agreement was signed on July 31. The works will be executed at a cost of about ₹122 crore. The Kalamavur road overbridge will be completed within a year. Work on the bypass road has also resumed,” a NHAI official told The Hindu.

According to NHAI officials, a section of the approach roads of the incomplete bridge will have to be rebuilt.

The delay in completing the road overbridge remains an irritant for motorists as they have to face delays whenever the gates at the railway level-crossing are closed. Traffic snarl are witnessed often as motorists vie with each other to sneak ahead.

Hundreds of people commute between Tiruchi and Pudukottai and vice-versa and are facing much hardship every day due to hold-ups. Some of the consumer organisations have also protested NHAI decision to collect toll on the highway without completing the project fully. Some political parties even called for protests.