Work apace on construction of Health and Wellness Centres

June 09, 2022 20:21 IST

Thirty six Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) being established in close proximity to 18 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) across the city, are nearing completion.

These centres, being established with ₹9 crore funding from the Nation Health Mission (NHM), would be located in 18 wards, in addition to the existing UPHCs. "Construction of the HWCs that are being built within a two km radius of the UPHC are in the final stage and will be completed soon. The centres, established at the cost of ₹25 lakh each, are aimed to provide first-level care for emergencies and trauma,” said M. Yazhini, City Health Officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to health officials, the UPHC's medical officer will oversee the performance of the two jurisdictional HWCs, and the centres will be permanently staffed with a doctor, nurse, and attendant.

Maternal and infant health, immunisation, reproductive health, mental health, communicable and non-communicable disease, screening and management, outpatient care for common diseases, eye care, oral health care, and ENT care are the essential medical service offered at these wellness centres.

Apart from having facilities to treat minor ailments, the centres will have space for practising yoga, undergoing physiotherapy, and for holding group meetings.

The centres are envisaged to deliver extended healthcare services to address the primary health care needs of the entire population in the area, particularly the marginalized. “The locations were selected based on population density, available space, and accessibility. Since a section of underprivileged families requires quality health care, the new health centres will enable them to access free services close to their residence,” said Dr. Yazhini.

According to health officials, the wellness centres will ensure the continuity and accessibility of health services. Advice will be given good health and a healthy lifestyle.