May 11, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of a pumping station on the Cauvery riverbed near Melur for the drinking water scheme to five wards in Tiruverumbur and Kattur areas has gathered momentum.

A sum of ₹63.70 crore was allotted for the project, aimed at supplying 135 litres of drinking water per head to the residents of 61, 62, 63, 64 and 65 wards in Tiruverumbur, Kattur and adjoining areas, which were added to the Corporation in 2011 after the delimitation process. In order to complete the works as early as possible, the Corporation divided the project into three phases - construction of pumping station, construction of overhead tanks, and laying of mains and distribution lines.

Though the civic body completed most of the work in two phases, it could not start the pumping station work. The steady flow of water in the Cauvery for many months in 2020, 2021 and 2022 prevented the construction of pumping station work and the sinking of the collector well in the riverbed.

After a long delay, the contractor, who was awarded the phase-I project, began the construction work in February after the Mettur dam was closed.

In view of the imminent opening of the Mettur dam for irrigation next month, the officials have devised a plan of action to complete the work as early as possible.

Construction of a pumping station, sinking of a collector well, construction of a pipe-carrying bridge, and erection of pump sets and transformer were among the works of the phase-I project. According to sources, nearly 70% of the pumping station works have been completed. Out of 689 meter length of pipe carrying bridge, 600 meter works have been completed.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that sinking of the collector well was an important and a minute work as it should be sunk in such a way so as to draw 27MLD of water per day. A team of workers had been employed in sinking the well for a depth of 800 meters and it might take a few weeks. A plan would be put in place to carry out the work if the river had flow of water.