Construction of elevated corridor across city may require extensive land acquisition

April 22, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - TIRUCHI

The prospect of extensive land acquisition for building the proposed elevated corridor between the Anna Statue in Chinthamani and the Railway Junction in the city has raised a question over the feasibility of the project.

This was one of the three elevated corridors planned to be built by the Highways Department in Tiruchi. The other two were planned between Odathurai near the Cauvery River and Mallachipuram and between the Head Post Office Junction and Puthur. The 5.4 km long Chinthamani-Railway Junction corridor was the longest and the most important among the three planned.

In February, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru had announced that the projects had been temporarily put on hold, pending a survey to be carried out to explore the feasibility of introducing a mass rapid transit system in the city by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited.

The Highways officials said that the elevated corridor proposals could be taken forward only after getting the green signal from CMRL. Officials of the two agencies are expected to conduct a joint inspection in the city soon to study possible alignments for a metro rail system.

The Highways Department had already completed the soil tests for all the three corridors and prepared the land plan schedule identifying the land required for construction of the structures.

Indications are that the construction of an elevated corridor between Chinthamani and the Railway Junction would entail extensive acquisition land/property in some of most densely populated residential-cum-business areas en route. State Highways Minister E.V.Velu said as much while replying to a query on the status of the project from Inigo Irudayaraj, MLA, Tiruchi East, in the Assembly recently.

Apart from causing discontent among the residents/property owners, the land acquisition would entail huge cost, Mr. Velu pointed out and indicated that the department was considering whether the project would be implemented with a change in design. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr.Irudayaraj said that it was important that the city gets a Metro Rail system and hence the elevated corridor proposals have been temporarily put on hold.

Sources in the Highways Department indicated that constructing an elevated corridor along Chathiram Bus Stand, West Boulevard Road, Palakkarai/ Madurai Road and Warehouse areas could adversely affect businesses and residents. “Business establishments along the corridor could be totally affected,” an official said.

Among the three, the corridor proposed between Odathurai near the Cauvery River and Mallachipuram, a 2.5 km-long stretch towards the Karur Highway, appears to be most feasible. The traffic volume on between Head Post Office Junction and Puthur Junction did not warrant an elevated corridor as of now, the sources observed.