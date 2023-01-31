Construction of commercial complex in Puthur misses deadline

January 31, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of an air-conditioned commercial complex at Puthur in Tiruchi is progressing at a snail’s pace, with the Corporation completing only 70% of the civil work so far.

The commercial complex is being constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. Even though the preliminary work on the complex was launched in December 2019, the major work commenced only in October 2020.

The project has been dragging on beyond the scheduled completion date of December 2022. Shortage of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund crunch were cited as reasons for the delay.

According to a senior official, nearly 70% of the construction work had been completed. “Out of the three floors, structural work has been completed only on the first floor, and the construction on two more floors is progressing well,” said a senior Corporation official.

“We are regularly assessing the progress of the remaining works and have asked the contractors to expedite the pending work within two months,” he added.

The complex, designed to have a 10,250-square metre built-up area, will have three floors with the basement earmarked for parking to accommodate around 106 four-wheelers and 162 two-wheelers.

The facility will be fully air-conditioned and will have retail outlets on the ground floor and first floor, while the second and third floors will feature food courts, office space and multi-purpose convention halls.

Though the civic body expressed confidence about completing the remaining work by March 2023, residents have raised doubts about whether the project could be commissioned before the fund lapses.

“The project is dragging beyond the deadline, and the timely commissioning of the commercial complex seems to be challenging as funding under the smart cities scheme would cease by March,” said S. Venkatesh, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar.