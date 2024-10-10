ADVERTISEMENT

Construction of bridges across Uyyakondan Canal set to begin in November

Published - October 10, 2024 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A tender has been floated to identify a suitable contractor and the applications are under scrutiny. A sum of ₹2.2 crore has been allocated for the project, according to sources

Ancy Donal Madonna

To make better use of the open space along the Uyyakondan Canal that flows through the city, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to build two bridges. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation is all set to begin the construction of two bridges across the Uyyakondan Canal in November to decongest city roads.

In 2023, the civic body, in a bid to ensure better connectivity and utilisation of open space, proposed building pedestrian and motorable bridges across the Uyyakondan Canal passing through the city.

Following the approval, a tender was floated a month ago to identify a suitable contractor, and the applications are under scrutiny. A sum of ₹2.2 crore has been allocated for the two bridges.

“The tendering process is in final stages and the tender will be awarded soon. The construction work will commence in November and will be completed within a year,” said V. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner.

A motorable bridge will be constructed across the canal connecting Raja Colony with Bharathi Nagar near the Corporation park at a cost of ₹1.2 crore. The bridge will be 30 feet wide to provide access for two-wheelers, cars, and autorickshaws.

It is aimed at reducing traffic congestion near the MGR roundabout and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital as motorists from Vayalur Road can access the new bridge to reach the Railway Junction, Central Bus Stand, and nearby areas.

Likewise, the pedestrian bridge will connect Uzhavar Sandhai at Thennur with the Anna Nagar link road near the District Court Complex. It is slated to be built at ₹1 crore and will be 20 feet wide, providing access to the walking tracks. It was part of the initiative to encourage non-motorised transport and facilitate pedestrians and cyclists to cross the canal.

Earlier, in 2022, the civic body proposed to construct a two-tier pedestrian roundabout over the Uyyakondan Canal near the district court. However, the project did not materialise.

