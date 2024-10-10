GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of bridges across Uyyakondan Canal set to begin in November

A tender has been floated to identify a suitable contractor and the applications are under scrutiny. A sum of ₹2.2 crore has been allocated for the project, according to sources

Published - October 10, 2024 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
To make better use of the open space along the Uyyakondan Canal that flows through the city, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to build two bridges.

To make better use of the open space along the Uyyakondan Canal that flows through the city, Tiruchi Corporation has planned to build two bridges. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation is all set to begin the construction of two bridges across the Uyyakondan Canal in November to decongest city roads.

In 2023, the civic body, in a bid to ensure better connectivity and utilisation of open space, proposed building pedestrian and motorable bridges across the Uyyakondan Canal passing through the city.

Following the approval, a tender was floated a month ago to identify a suitable contractor, and the applications are under scrutiny. A sum of ₹2.2 crore has been allocated for the two bridges.

“The tendering process is in final stages and the tender will be awarded soon. The construction work will commence in November and will be completed within a year,” said V. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner.

A motorable bridge will be constructed across the canal connecting Raja Colony with Bharathi Nagar near the Corporation park at a cost of ₹1.2 crore. The bridge will be 30 feet wide to provide access for two-wheelers, cars, and autorickshaws.

It is aimed at reducing traffic congestion near the MGR roundabout and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital as motorists from Vayalur Road can access the new bridge to reach the Railway Junction, Central Bus Stand, and nearby areas.

Likewise, the pedestrian bridge will connect Uzhavar Sandhai at Thennur with the Anna Nagar link road near the District Court Complex. It is slated to be built at ₹1 crore and will be 20 feet wide, providing access to the walking tracks. It was part of the initiative to encourage non-motorised transport and facilitate pedestrians and cyclists to cross the canal.

Earlier, in 2022, the civic body proposed to construct a two-tier pedestrian roundabout over the Uyyakondan Canal near the district court. However, the project did not materialise.

Published - October 10, 2024 06:42 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.