Construction of bridge near Fort railway station picking up pace

April 21, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Construction of the overbridge near the Fort railway station in the city is likely to be completed this year.

Located in a prime area, the 157-year-old British era structure had witnessed a tremendous increase in vehicular traffic. The bridge had become weak and suffered extensive damage during monsoon in recent years. A major portion of the approach roads caved in during July 2020.

Reconstruction of the bridge was one of the long-awaited projects in the city. The demand to replace the bridge had been persistently raised since 2017.

It was decided to demolish and build a new one in its place by the Tiruchi City Corporation and the Southern Railway. As per an agreement, the civic body will build retaining walls and widen the approach road from the Salai Road and the Main Guard Gate at a cost of ₹34.10 crore.

The portion of the bridge above the railway line will be widened and constructed by the railways. The new overbridge will have four lanes with a median, and pedestrian platforms will come up on either side of the bridge.

The foundation stone was laid in November 2023 and the Corporation launched preliminary work in December. Initially, there were delays in shifting the utility lines on Fort Station Road to start the work.

The overbridge was closed for traffic in March to facilitate its demolition. Buses and other vehicles have been diverted to the Karur Bypass and Thennur bridge.

Due to heavy traffic on the alternative routes, the officials said they had decided to complete the construction of the new bridge this year. “The work is progressing well and we expect to complete it by December,” said a senior Corporation official.