Construction of barrage across Cauvery river apace

November 30, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nearly 40% of construction works on the new barrage coming up across the Cauvery River at Nanjai Pugalur in Karur district have been completed so far, according to the Water Resources Department.

Additional Chief Secretary, WRD, Sandeep Saxena, accompanied by Karur Collector T. Prabhu Shankar and WRD Chief Engineer, Tiruchi region, S. Ramamoorthy and other officials, inspected the progress of the construction on Wednesday.

The new barrage, with a storage capacity of 0.8 tmc (thousand million cubic feet), is being built at a cost of ₹ 389 crore. The project will stabilise irrigation on about 1,458 acres of ayacut area of the Vangal channel in Karur district and 2,583 acres of ayacut area of the Mohanur channel in Namakkal district.

The total length of the barrage will be 1,056 metres. The barrage will have 73 vents and has been designed to discharge 3.6 lakh cusecs of water. The barrage would increase infiltration and groundwater recharge in the surrounding areas.

The barrage would help in meeting the requirement of the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers (TNPL) Ltd., through an infiltration well, situated about 3.50 km upstream of the barrage. It would also benefit about 15 combined drinking water supply schemes in Karur and Namakkal districts. Work on the project, which began in February 2021 is scheduled to be completed in three years.

Mr. Saxena also visited the Mayanur barrage, downstream the river, for a first hand account on the progress of the rehabilitation works being carried out on the structure. The work has been sanctioned at an estimate of ₹ 185.26 crore. About 55% of the works have been completed so far.

Later, he inspected the progress of the digging of the canal under the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar intra-state river linking project in the district. In Karur district, the canal is being dug at an estimate of about ₹ 171 crore. Diversion of surplus waters through the canal would benefit 1,852 acres of agricultural lands in Karur district. Mr.Saxena instructed officials to ensure quality standards and timely completion of the projects.

In Tiruchi district, Mr.Saxena inspected the newly built barrage across the Kollidam River and the regulator shutters across the Cauvery River at Mukkombu. Besides, Mr.Ramamoorthy, R.Sornakumar, Superintending Engineer, WRD, Tiruchi, R.Tamilselvan, Executive Engineer, River Conservation Division, and P.Muruganandam, Assistant Executive Engineer, WRD, accompanied Mr.Saxena.