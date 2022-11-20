Construction of badminton court begins in Tiruchi city

November 20, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

:

Construction of a badminton court at State Bank of India Officer’s Colony on Lawsons Road in the city has begun.

It is being built on a site owned by Tiruchi Corporation on the southern banks of Uyyakondan canal. A sum of ₹31 lakh has been allotted for the project, which is taken up in Public Private Partnership mode. To execute the project, the Corporation received ₹15 lakh as contribution from the public under the Namakku Name scheme. The remaining amount has been provided by the Corporation.

The civic body had floated tender after receiving approval for the proposal from the Directorate of Municipal Administration. After levelling the ground, the contractor has laid the foundation and installed iron posts for the roofing. About 30% of the work is said to have been completed.

Sources in the Corporation say the work will be completed within a month. Facilities such as toilet and locker room will be provided in the badminton court. A provision will also be made for parking.

The upcoming badminton court, figuring among the few sports infrastructure in the city, is expected to give a fillip to development of sports in the city. Though the modalities of operation and maintenance of the courts are yet to be finalised, the facility will fulfil the expectations of sports enthusiasts, particularly badminton players and fitness seekers including women and children, the sources added.