Construction of 1.7-km storm water drain begins in Karur

Construction of a storm water drain in Karur town will be completed within six months, according to Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar.

As per the scheme — to be implemented under Integrated Urban Development Mission (IUDM) — a storm water drainage will be constructed for a length of 1.7 km from Lakshmiram theatre to Kamadhenu Nagar.

The drain will be 14 feet wide and seven feet deep. It will run via Market, Rathinam Road, Mariamman Temple, Jawahar Bazaar and Railway Station. The areas in wards 20,21, 22, 23, 26 and 27 will be covered. A sum of ₹3.62 crore has been allotted for the project.

Inaugurating the construction of the storm water drain, Mr. Vijayabaskar said it would prevent water stagnation in the town during rainy days. The scheme would benefit about 2,000 families living along Lakshmiram Theatre to Kamadhenu Nagar.

Although the project was scheduled to be completed in 10 months from the date of commencement of work, steps had been taken to finish it within six months, he added.

Sutha, Commissioner, Karur Municipality, said the proposed storm water drain would be constructed along the existing Rettai Vaickal. The town had a storm water drain for 2.6 km from Chinnan Kovil Road to Makkalpathai. It would be linked with the proposed drain upon completion from Lakshmiram Theatre to Kamadhenu Nagar.

The project would ensure free flow of storm water and drainage, she added.