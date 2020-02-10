Construction industry slowdown renders unskilled workers jobless

Slowdown in the construction industry has constricted the livelihood opportunities among unskilled construction workers in Tiruchi.

Thousands of workers in Tiruchi district depend on the construction industry and nearly 60% of them come to the city from rural areas such as Mannachanllur, Thottiam, Musiri, Manapparai, Kuzhumani and Samayapuram. The remaining 40% of them go for work in the respective towns near to their villages.

The unskilled workers generally assemble at various labour markets such as Woraiyur, Thiruvanaikoil, Puthur, Crawford, Samayapuram and Kattur in the city around 8 a.m. daily to find jobs. Each point will have around 500 to 1,000 workers looking for daily construction work, from where they are assigned work by agents. The workers associated with construction companies report for duty directly.

Industry sources say that due to poor construction activities, the number of workers turning at labour markets has come down by 50% in recent months. They come to markets only when called by agents.

“There were days when we used to go to work on Sunday too. But now I get work for just one or two days a week. The poor job market has raised a question mark over our livelihood,” says T. Govindaraj of Samayapuram, a mason.

The declining trend in construction activities that began about three-four years ago is yet to see a reversal. Builders and civil engineers, who were seeing hectic activities till 2015, find it difficult to launch new projects and get individual construction works.

“I had a pool of about 50 construction workers till a few years ago. I would invariably give them employment almost on a daily basis. Now, I am unable to take in even four or five workers,” said S. Selvakumar, a civil engineer in Srirangam.

Except a few established real estate players and builders, most of the civil engineers were facing tough time due to poor construction activities, he said.