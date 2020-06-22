Construction activities pick up, but with decline in productivity

22 June 2020 20:48 IST

Builders concerned due to reduction in working hours and rise in wages

While construction activities have picked up in and around the city after relaxation of lockdown restrictions, builders are concerned about fall in current productivity levels of the workers due to reduction in working hours, and rise in wages.

Earlier, the labourers used to work from around 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m., with one hour of lunch break in between. But now, they come at 10 a.m. and wind up at 5 p.m. with the same one hour of lunch break in between.

The daily wages for masons and workers has risen substantially from ₹ 700 to ₹ 800. The men workers have to be paid increased daily wage of ₹ 600 per person and for the women workers, the present wage is ₹ 450 per person.

Advertising

Advertising

“The construction activities could pick up fast since the builders in Tiruchi region were not overdependent on migrant labourers, unlike in some other districts. But, the departure of a segment of migrant labourers in the construction industry has meant local workforce setting terms from a position of strength,” according to S. Anand, proprietor of Jeyam Builders.

The masons and the workers know full well that the builders would have no other go than to incur the additional expenditure on account of the increased wages due to the time overrun for finishing the projects at hand that had got delayed due to the intensified COVID-19 lockdown during April-May, the builders say.

Not many have the idea of taking up new projects at this point of time. “My priority is to complete the work within the earliest possible time. I would also be giving a try for completing the work under contract system so that the masons and workers will not be particular on the duration and rather be keen on early completion of work,” Murali, a builder in Ariyamangalam area said.

The reasoning for demand for higher wages given by the construction workers who come from villages in the surroundings is the increase in bus fares for public transport operated in limited numbers. “As buses are limited, we must reach home before darkness falls,” Sumathi, a construction labourer belonging to Suriyur village said.

Realising that enforcing the earlier work timings is not practical at this juncture, some of the builders are understood to have told the construction labourers that they would have to curtail their lunch time to half an hour.