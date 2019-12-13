Constable’s life-saving act earns him reward

TIRUCHI
Grade-II Constable V. Prabhu who had provided timely assistance to an accident victim by providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation emergency procedure thus enabling the latter in regaining conscious was rewarded by senior police officers here on Friday for his life saving act.
The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan and the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Ziaul Haque, appreciated Constable Prabhu for his act and rewarded him, a police press release said.
The act of Constable Prabhu, attached with Highway Patrol Unit- II of Tiruchi Rural Police, resulted in the accident victim who was an aged man regain conscious and was shifted to hospital. The accident occurred along the Tiruchi - Dindigul national highway near Vannankoil on November 6 night when the aged man was riding a two-wheeler when a vehicle dashed against him.
