Tiruchirapalli

Constable’s life-saving act earns him reward

V. Balakrishnan , Tiruchi Range DIG, rewarding constable Prabhu in Tiruchi on Friday.

V. Balakrishnan , Tiruchi Range DIG, rewarding constable Prabhu in Tiruchi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

more-in

TIRUCHI

Grade-II Constable V. Prabhu who had provided timely assistance to an accident victim by providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation emergency procedure thus enabling the latter in regaining conscious was rewarded by senior police officers here on Friday for his life saving act.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan and the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Ziaul Haque, appreciated Constable Prabhu for his act and rewarded him, a police press release said.

The act of Constable Prabhu, attached with Highway Patrol Unit- II of Tiruchi Rural Police, resulted in the accident victim who was an aged man regain conscious and was shifted to hospital. The accident occurred along the Tiruchi - Dindigul national highway near Vannankoil on November 6 night when the aged man was riding a two-wheeler when a vehicle dashed against him.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 9:17:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/constables-life-saving-act-earns-him-reward/article30299704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY