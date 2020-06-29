Constable slapping aged man goes viral

A video clip showing a police constable slapping an aged man with a bicycle went viral on a social media platform on Monday, raising eyebrows at a time when the deaths of a trader and his son, allegedly due to custodial torture at Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district, has caused outrage across the country.
The short clip lasting a few seconds shows the purported incident at MGR roundabout where the aged man with a bicycle and a police constable appear to be engaged in an altercation.
The clip shows the aged man looking at his bicycle and the constable allegedly hitting him.
Moments later, the clip shows the old man uttering something raising his hand, when the constable who had boarded his two-wheeler, alighting from the vehicle and slapping him.
Threrafter, the constable leaves the spot on his two-wheeler and the aged man can be seen lifting his bicycle to a short distance.
Police sources say the purported incident occurred on Monday evening after perusing the video. The constable involved in the incident is attached to city police. The aged man was not hospitalised and no complaint has been preferred so far.
