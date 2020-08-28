Tiruchirapalli

Constable placed under suspension

A Grade - I Police Constable attached to the Jeeyapuram police station who is alleged to have escorted a vehicle that was reportedly smuggling sand has been placed under suspension.

The action against Constable Parameswaran was initiated based on a detailed inquiry conducted by senior police officers. The Constable is alleged to have committed the act a few days ago when he was not on duty.

Police sources said the sand-laden vehicle met with an accident at Ettarai and the locals had allegedly beaten Parameswaran who escaped from the spot abandoning his vehicle.

